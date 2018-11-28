Mary Margaret (Lorenz) Dalton WINDSOR - Mary Margaret Lorenz Dalton died peacefully on Nov. 21, 2018, at the age of 98 at Cedar Hill in Windsor, Vermont. Previously, she lived in Brownsville for over 35 years, having moved frequently throughout her adult life. She was born Jan. 9, 1920, in Dayton, Ohio. She graduated from Wilson College in 1942 and received her master’s in Group Work Education from George Williams College in Chicago. She worked with families in a settlement house in Cincinnati, Ohio, before marrying her husband, J. Albert Dalton. She loved helping others and was active in the community. She was a Girl Scout leader for many years and returned to this with her grandchildren. She belonged to literary clubs, the hospital auxiliary in the Philippines and was active in both the Brownsville Community Church and St. Mark’s Episcopal Church in Springfield. She delivered Meals on Wheels into her 90s, as well as driving for Volunteers in Action. She was known in Brownsville for leading Bone Builders for many years, until she moved to Cedar Hill a year-and-a-half ago. Family was always important to her. She loved the time she spent in her childhood and youth at the family summer home in Brant Lake, New York, and her bike trips with her cousins. She was always a great sport, spending family vacations camping and willingly moving multiple times, including to the Philippines and Singapore, during her husband’s career. She spent much time transporting her four children to many activities. She loved to travel, finally seeing all seven continents at the age of 80. As we all dispersed, being together as a family was her greatest happiness. She welcomed many into her home and always loved visits from relatives and friends. The family is grateful for the wonderful care that she received at Cedar Hill Assisted Living and the VNA Hospice Care at the end of her life. She is survived by her daughters and their husbands Margaret and Leonard Clough, of Brownsville, Dindy and Mark Anderson, of Great Barrington, MA, and Barbara Dalton and Pat Sexton, of Plymouth; five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband, J. Albert Dalton; and her daughter, Elizabeth Jane Dalton. A memorial service will be held at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church in Springfield on Dec. 15 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Episcopal Relief and Development or to the Cedar Hill Activities Program in care of Dindy Anderson, 5 Walnut St., Great Barrington, MA 01230.
