Mary Margaret (Mayo) Carroll RUTLAND — Mary Margaret Mayo Carroll passed away on June 30, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her family. She was the daughter of Kermit and Margaret Mayo. She was born on June 25, 1925, in Brandon, Vermont. Mimi loved her life in Brandon and often shared stories of her family and escapades with childhood friends. Mimi lived in Rutland throughout her adult life and birthed six children. She spent her years raising her children and worked as a seamstress at Dick’s Dress Shop. In her later years, as the nest emptied, Mimi worked at the Rutland Country Club where she met her beloved husband, George Carroll. Now it was her turn to dance and live life. Many years later, Mimi and George moved to Arkansas where they became overzealous Razorback fans. They loved going to games and “Suey!” was their new chant. Bill and Hillary Clinton soon became their Arkansas idols. As time passed, their move to Rhode Island provided many a “Sea and Fish Story” before eventually retiring to Rutland. Mimi took great pleasure in cooking, gardening, feeding the woodland creatures and watching from her perch as all the locals walked by with their pets. She gave them all names like they were her own. Mimi had an affinity for cats and always had one by her side. She was a voracious reader, kept up with the news, rejoiced in music and adored a good movie. She loved teaming up with George to work on the jigsaw puzzle of the week. As her eyesight failed, she took great solace in coloring. Her coloring pages reflected her keen sense of color and style. At 95, she would dance to the music from her chair and sing all the words to her favorite tunes. Mimi also had a flair for writing poetry; words just seemed to flow from her pen. She loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grands in full-fashioned large family gatherings. Mimi made friends wherever she went. Her favorite eateries were Mary’s Cafe for breakfast and 99 for lunch; her favorite servers became like family to her. Hospice, the VNA, Dr. Robertello and the Rutland Heart Center were no exception; when the Great Beyond called, they were not only there, but befriended her along the way wearing a smile of comfort and love for her. Mimi was passionate in her charitable giving. She supported St. Jude Hospital, Make-A-Wish Foundation, the Shriners, and was a sustaining PBS member. Her doorway was filled with the many faces of children supported through these organizations. Mimi leaves behind her husband, George Carroll, who took care of her and loved her with all his heart; her lovely cat, Tink; a sister, Marlene Mayo (Carl) Smith of Ocala, Florida; her daughters, Sandy (Al) King of Shrewsbury, Vermont, Tina (Karl) Ronn of Rutland Town and Betsy (Jack) Jesser of Shrewsbury, Vermont; her wonderful grandchildren, great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her father and mother, Kermit and Margaret Mayo; a sister, Marilyn Mayo Robinson, and a brother, Junior Mayo; two sons, Louis A. Belfore and Joseph A. Belfore Jr., and a daughter, Kathleen Belfore Bell; Joseph A. Belfore Sr.; and a grandson, Michael Joseph King. A Mass will be celebrated at a later date. Donations in her name can be made to Hospice and the VNA. Arrangements are under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.