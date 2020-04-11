Mary Porter WEST RUTLAND – Mary McGann O’Neil Porter, 95, died peacefully of natural causes on April 6, 2020, at The Pines at Rutland Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation in Rutland. Mary was born to Patrick McCormack and Irene (Routier) McCormack on July 16, 1924 in West Rutland. She attended West Rutland High School, where she was an honor student and active in music, writing and sports. Following her graduation in 1942, she attended the DeGoesbriand School of Nursing in Burlington, before returning to West Rutland to work for her father’s company, Green Mountain Marble Company. This is where she met her future husband, Thomas McGann. Mary and Tom were married on Feb. 3, 1945. They raised nine children on Clarendon Avenue in West Rutland, three doors up from Mary’s childhood home. Mary was a soloist in the choir at the Church of St. Bridget and active in the Proctor Players and other community theater groups. As a lifelong musician she sang at weddings and funerals into her 70s. She was an accomplished seamstress, gardener and cook. As her children grew older, Mary took courses at Castleton College and worked for the Bennington Rutland Opportunity Council as an early innovator in the Head Start Program. When Tom died in 1973, Mary continued to operate the White Marble Shop, a custom marble business established early in their marriage. Her second husband, Robert O’Neill, assisted her in this challenging endeavor for 15 years. After Bob passed away, Mary taught swimming to adults at the Vermont Achievement Center in Rutland, where she met her third husband, Joseph Porter. They shared new activities including travel to Poland and Ireland and to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, in the winters. During this time Mary learned to play golf, took up beekeeping, and in good weather could be found tending her flower gardens. Mary was a member of the Church of St. Bridget, West Rutland, for 80-plus years (a stunning marble altar railing and pulpit donated by her father, Patrick McCormack, are housed within St. Bridget’s). She supported the Carving Studio and Sculpture Center in West Rutland and contributed a large amount of marble for use by sculpture students there. Mary kept her beloved Italianate house on Clarendon Avenue into her late 80s, where her friends, siblings, children, and grandchildren gathered for birthdays and holidays. She moved to St. Joseph’s Kervick Residence in Rutland in 2011. Mary is survived by three sisters, Agnes Pietryka and husband Napoleon of Randolph; Barbara Maloney and husband Frank, of Waltham, Massachusetts; and Maureen McCormack and partner William Paskevich of Middletown Springs; one brother, Edmund McCormack and wife Betty of Rochester; and one sister-in-law, Joyce McCormack of Uncasville, Connecticut. Contributions may be made to the Carving Studio and Sculpture Center, West Rutland VT, c/o Clifford Funeral Home, 2 Washington St., Rutland, VT 05701. Mary’s family looks forward to having a Celebration of Her Life gathering in the summer when it is safe to do so.
