Mary McGann White WEST RUTLAND — Mary McGann White, 92, of West Rutland, Vermont, died on Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at Mountain View Center, after a short illness. Mary McGann White was born in West Rutland on Feb. 26, 1929. She was predeceased by her father, Charles; mother, Agnes; and brother, John McGann. Mary was wife for 20 years to Charles E. White who passed away in 1992. She is survived by four stepchildren, Margaret White Kirck (Steve) of West Haven, Connecticut, Claire White Reczek (Ed) of Arlington, Vermont, John White (Doreen) of Rutland, Vermont, Carol White Romeo (Tony) of Rutland, Vermont; also step-grandchildren, Steve Kirck (Kris) of Hamden, Connecticut, and Jason Kirck (Laurie) of Orange, Connecticut, Charles Romeo (Stephanie) and Anna Romeo Montanez (Steve) of Rutland, Vermont, Jonathan White (Anisha) of Cary, North Carolina, and Jacquelyn White of Hartford, New York; and 10 step-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by close cousins, Michael, John and Edward McGann of West Rutland, Vermont. Mary White grew up in West Rutland, Vermont, and graduated from West Rutland High School in 1947. She graduated from Castleton College and worked for a time with the telephone company. Later, Mary returned to Castleton to earn a degree in Library Science and worked as head librarian at the West Rutland Library for many years. Mary and Charlie both enjoyed their Irish heritage and took two memorable trips to Ireland. They also loved cocker spaniels and had two dogs over the years, both named Archie. Mary visited Spain and Portugal, and Italy and Greece on two different group excursions with her stepdaughter, Claire White Reczek. Touring Rome and visiting the Vatican with the Sistine Chapel, placing a candle at Lourdes, seeing the magnificent Last Supper Fresco in Florence and the grounds of St. Francis of Assisi, Italy, were some of the highlights of these trips. Mary truly enjoyed attending church, reading, traveling and visiting with friends and family. Calling hours will be held on Monday, April 12, 2021, at 10-10:45 a.m. at Mullin-Clifford Funeral Home on 95 Smith St., West Rutland, Vermont. A memorial Mass at St. Bridget’s Church will take place at 11 a.m. and burial in St. Bridget’s Cemetery in West Rutland, Vermont, to follow. Memorial gifts, in lieu of flowers, may be made in her memory to West Rutland Library, 595 Main St., West Rutland, VT 05777; or St. Bridget’s Church, 28 Church St., West Rutland, VT 05777. Arrangements are under the direction of the Clifford Funeral Home, 2 Washington St., Rutland, VT 05701.
