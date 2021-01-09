Mary (McLaughlin) Currie CHARLESTOWN, NH — Mary Margaret (McLaughlin) Currie, 94, passed away Jan. 8, 2021, after a recent decline in her health, at the Sullivan County Health Care. She was born Nov. 16, 1926, to Antoinette and John McLaughlin in Proctor, Vermont. Mary grew up in Florence, Vermont, and attended The College of the St. Rose in Albany, New York. She spent most of her adult life in Charlestown, New Hampshire, where she found many friends and reasons to volunteer her time at sites such as at The Fort at No. 4, or in the local school system. Mary was the life of the party with her strong, spirited personality. Her infectious energy brought joyfulness to every room she was in. Mary was predeceased by her husband, John Currie; her son, John T. Stevenson, her daughter, Gail Ann Stevenson; and brothers John Jr., Paul and Robert McLaughlin. She is survived by several cousins, nieces and nephews. Mary’s family gratefully acknowledges all of the staff at the Sullivan County Nursing Home where she had lived for several years and been well cared for in every way. Per Mary’s wishes, there will be no services. Please take a moment to remember her and the full life she has lived. If desired, you can visit her in the Pinecrest Cemetery in Charlestown where she will rest next to her husband, John Currie. Arrangements are with Stringer Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 146 Broad St., Claremont, NH 03743. To view an online memorial or send a private message of condolence, visit www.stringerfh.com.
