Mary N. Bishop BRANDON — Mary Naomi Bishop, 84, died Thursday, February 28, 2019, at Our House in Rutland. Mrs. Bishop was born in Brandon on March 30, 1934. She was the daughter of Ralph and Doris (Webster) Backus. She grew up in Brandon, where she received her education, and graduated from Brandon High School, class of 1952. She earned her Bachelor of Science Degree from Castleton State College, class of 1957. Mary had taught school in Townsend and later in Clarendon Flats. She left teaching and worked as an aide, at Brandon Training School until 1968, when she joined the staff of Central Vermont Public Service. She had worked for more than 25 years at C.V.P.S. in the payroll and accounting office. She retired in 1994. She had been a member of Women of the Moose, she belonged to the G.E. retirees' association and was a long-time member of the Brandon United Methodist Church. She loved music and played the auto harp. She sang and played at Pleasant Manor Nursing Home for many years. She had also volunteered in the literacy program. Surviving are two sons, David F. Davis of Pittsford and Rodney M. Davis of Wallingford; a stepson, Wendall F. Bishop of Juneau, AK; and a stepdaughter, Charlotte Bishop Kerr of Forest Dale; one brother, Martin “Marty” Backus of Greenville, SC; three sisters, Ethel Lariviere of Whitehall, NY, June Coburn of Rutland Town and Ruth Ann Lafferty of Easley, SC; 10 grandchildren, many great grandchildren and several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her husband Reginald Bishop; and two brothers, Ellsworth Backus and Ralph Backus. The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at 11 a.m., at the Brandon United Methodist Church. The Rev. Ken Bevan, pastor will officiate. Following the ceremony, the family will receive friends, in the church hall, for a time of remembrance. A private graveside committal service and burial will take place, at a later date in Pine Hill Cemetery in Brandon. Friends may call at the Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 from 4-6 p.m. Memorial gifts in lieu of flowers may be made, in her memory, to the Brandon United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 55, Brandon, VT 05733 or to the Brandon Area Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 232, Brandon, VT 05733.
