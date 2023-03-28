Mary P. Swanson SPRINGFIELD — Mary P. Swanson, 88, previously of Springfield, VT, passed away on March 23, 2023 at the Meadows in Rutland. She was born in Springfield, VT on November 9, 1934, daughter of Clare and Mary Alice (Blodgett) Parker. She attended Springfield schools; graduating from SHS class of 1952. She attended Castleton Teacher’s College; graduating with a Bachelor’s degree in 1956. On March 31, 1956 she married Robert Swanson. Together they raised their children John and Diane. Mary taught school for 2 ½ years in Rutland City Schools. Later, she joined the Windsor County South Credit Union where she eventually became the manager until retiring in 1998. The Credit Union later named an annual scholarship in Bob and Mary’s name. In retirement, Mary spent several years as a volunteer at Springfield Hospital. She was also a member of the Red Hat Society. She lived on Commonwealth Avenue in Springfield from 1963 until moving to The Gables in Rutland in 2019. She is survived by daughter Diane Nelson (Ken); son John Swanson; grandchildren Joel Nelson (Christy), Emily Nelson, Dana Nelson; great-grandchildren Julian and Luca Nelson and her beloved nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her husband Robert; parents; brother C. John Parker (Lorraine) and sister Ruth P Sherwood (William). A funeral service will be held on April 1, 2023 at 11:00am at the Calvary Baptist Church in Springfield, Vermont. Reverend Malcom Fowler will officiate. Burial will be held at a later date. The family would like to thank the staff at The Meadows in Rutland for the outstanding care and compassion they showed Mary and her family during her stay there. Memorial contributions may be made in Mary’s name to the Calvary Baptist Church, 156 Main Street, Springfield, VT 05156. Davis Memorial Chapel is assisting with the arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.