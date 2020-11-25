Mary "Pat" Brown RUTLAND — Mary “Pat” (Craddock) Brown, 79, died Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, of coronavirus. She was born Feb. 15, 1941, in Lynbrook, New York, the daughter of George and Vera Craddock. She was a Registered Nurse for 25 years, married for 53 years and raised six children. Mrs. Brown was a member of St. Ambrose Catholic Church. She enjoyed crocheting, sweets, car rides and playing board games. Survivors include her children, Christopher Brown of Sterling, Massachusetts, Elizabeth Herriman of Middlebury, Michael Brown of Grand Isle, Denise Cousino of Bristol, Matthew Brown of Columbus, Ohio, and Mary Buxton of Orwell; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother, George. A funeral Mass will be celebrated in the summer. Arrangements are by Sanderson-Ducharme Funeral Home. For online condolences, visit www.sandersonfuneralservice.com.
