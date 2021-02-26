Mary Patricia Drown PITTSFORD — Mary Patricia Drown, 82, formerly of Pittsford, Vermont, made her peaceful transition on Feb. 21, 2021, at Avita of Stroudwater in Westbrook, Maine, her loving home for the last three years. Known as Mary Pat or Pat, she was born in Westbrook on Oct. 3, 1938, and grew up in the greater Portland, Maine, area. “Pat” was loved by many, from her family and friends in Maine and Vermont to the staff and residents of Avita. She was always ready with a hug and a kiss for those who needed it - and took more than a few for herself. She was a loving wife and mother who contributed to her community, no matter where she was living. After 23 years of frequent moves as the wife of a “Coastie,” Pat and her husband, Rod, settled in Pittsford, Vermont, where they lived for 40 years. An active community and church member, Pat was also a Girl Scout leader, taught Sunday school, and was the longtime volunteer treasurer for both her church and the local library. She loved to travel and enjoyed trips with her sister, Sally. Pat was predeceased by her husband of 60 years, Rodney Drown. She is survived by her daughter, Suzanne Drown Trout and son-in-law Chris Trout of South Portland, Maine; her daughter, Debra Drown Lorusso and son-in-law Steve Lorusso of North Clarendon, Vermont; her granddaughter, Zoe Trout of Portland, Maine, and her grandson, Alex Trout and his fiancée, Nancy Varin, of Portland, Maine; and by her sister, Sally Groupp of South Portland, Maine. A virtual Celebration of Life will be held via Zoom on Saturday, March 6, at 11 a.m. EST. All are welcome. If you would like to join us in sharing memories and stories about Pat’s life, please email Chris Trout @ ctrout01@gmail.com and he will send a private Zoom link. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Mary Patricia Drown Memorial Fund for St. Jude Children’s Hospital at giftfunds.stjude.org/patdrown.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.