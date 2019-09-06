Mary R. Blicharz CENTER RUTLAND — Mary R. Blicharz passed away peacefully Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, at home, with her devoted daughter, Cindy, by her side. She was born in Poultney to Michael and Anna (Pierog) Rupe on Oct. 3, 1923. She graduated from Poultney High School. After high school, she worked for many years in the Accounting Department of the General Electric Co. in Schenectady, NY. She married her beloved husband, Bill, in 1953. Together, they built their new home in Center Rutland. She was proud to say she was one of the first handful of office employees hired at the new General Electric in Rutland. She was preceded in death by Bill in 2006; an infant son, William R.; a sister, Stacia Rupe Taran; and brother, Michael Rupe. She is survived by her daughter, Cindy, many nieces and nephews. Mary loved vegetable gardening and planting all varieties of flowering shrubs. She spent hours tending to her plants. She also believed in adopting pets from the animal shelter. They provided her with as much love as she gave them. She was an avid knitter and seamstress. During WWII, she and her sister would stay up until 2 a.m. knitting warm caps and gloves to send to their brother, Michael, who was an Army Tank Commander in Europe. A Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 11, at St. Stanislaus Church in West Rutland. Burial will follow in the Evergreen Cemetery in Center Rutland. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Mary's name to the Burlington Hope Lodge, 237 East Ave., Burlington, VT 05401; or to the Rutland County Humane Society, 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763.
