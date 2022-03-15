Mary R. Boyer LEICESTER — Mary Ruth Boyer, 87, died Thursday, March 10, 2022, at Helen Porter Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, after a brief illness. She was born Dec. 2, 1934, in Albany, Vermont, the daughter of Thomas and Mary (Mullaney) Durkin. She married Calvin Boyer in Bristol in 1969. Mrs. Boyer was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary in Middlebury. She was an avid bingo player and baker. Survivors include a daughter, Christine Mayer, numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her husband Aug. 21, 1979; and 10 siblings, Martin, Fred, Francis, Edward, Robert, Nellie, Catherine, Julie, Thomas and James. Calling hours are from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, March 17, at Sanderson-Ducharme Funeral Home, 117 South Main St. in Middlebury. The funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. Friday, March 18, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Middlebury with the Rev. Luke Austin as celebrant. Burial will be at a later date in Mountain View Cemetery in Orwell. Memorial contributions may be made to Project Independence of Elderly Services, 112 Exchange St., Middlebury, VT 05753; or Homeward Bound, 236 Boardman St., Middlebury. For online condolences, visit www.sandersonfuneralservice.com.
