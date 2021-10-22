Mary “Grace” Rounds RUTLAND — Mary “Grace” Rounds passed away at her home on Oct. 18, 2021, peacefully, surrounded by her loving family. Grace was born on Oct. 30, 1929, the daughter of Francesco and Rosaria Valleroli. Her Italian birth name was “Maria Graziella Valleroli.” Grace married the love of her life, Vern Valentine Rounds, on July 16, 1948, at St. Peter Church. They shared 20 joyful years together before Vern passed away in 1968, leaving her a young widow. She attended St. Peter School and Mount St. Joseph Academy and was a lifetime member of St. Peter Church. She was passionate about her Catholic faith and prayer was an important part of her life. She attended the Sheldon Academy of Beauty Culture in Burlington, Vermont. After graduating, Grace worked at several local beauty shops before realizing her dream of opening her own salon. In 1967, “Grace’s Hairstyling” opened with a devoted and loyal client base. She enjoyed a very successful career spanning over 50 years, working into her late-80s. As an act of kindness and giving, Grace regularly visited local nursing homes to style patients’ hair, helping to restore a sense of well-being and self-esteem. Throughout her life, Grace embodied exceptional resilience and independence of mind and spirit, and in this way, defied many expectations placed on her as a woman. She was truly her own individual and demonstrated fierce strength and outspokenness, as well as wonderfully glamorous femininity, especially through her great sense of style. She had a vibrant personality and was always the life of any party. Her passions included cooking, entertaining, gardening, sewing, sunbathing, swimming and dancing. She loved animals and had many special dogs to whom she showed endless adoration and affection. Grace organized many bus trips to musicals, ice shows and New York City, making the holidays merry and bright. Family was important to her, and she cherished gathering with her relatives and dear friends. And perhaps in keeping with her Italian heritage, no gathering was complete without the essential glass of red wine. She is survived by her sister, Sadie Valleroli MacLeod, and her sisters-in-law, Mamie Valleroli and Marcella Valleroli. She is also survived by her nieces, one nephew and many grandnieces and -nephews. She was predeceased by her parents; her husband, Vern; and brothers, Philip, Emanuel, Ettore and Angelo. Our “Amazing Grace” lived a long life filled with love, laughter, prayer and great memories! A funeral Mass service will be celebrated at St. Peter Church on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at 11 a.m. Memorial contributions can be made to Rutland County Humane Society or St. Peter Church, in care of Clifford Funeral Home, 2 Washington St., Rutland, VT 05701, in her memory. Funeral arrangements are by Clifford Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.