Mary (Sabol) Mazur POULTNEY — Mary (Sabol) Mazur, 87, passed away Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, from health complications. She was born March 25, 1933, in Wells, Vermont, the daughter of Larry and Mary Sabol. Mary was a retired housekeeper for Green Mountain College but always stayed busy by cleaning people's homes, volunteering in the kitchen at Young at Heart Senior Center and tending to her annual vegetable garden. In addition to growing a majority of her food, she would can and freeze everything she grew to eat throughout the winter. In her free time, she enjoyed cooking, baking and tending to her many flowers of all kinds. She had a strong work ethic and even stronger faith. Mary is survived by her two sons, Stephen Mazur (Connie) of Poultney and Michael Mazur of Poultney; sister, Josephine Niazy (Sabol) of Michigan, and brother, Larry Sabol of Arizona; her two grandchildren, Anthony Mazur (Susannah) of Castleton and Marissa Mazur of Poultney; great-grandson, Lucas. She was predeceased by her husband, Francis "Frank" Mazur, in 1982; her mother, Mary (Jaginski) Sabol, in 1992; and her father, Larry Sabol, in 1981. Her funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Raphael Church in Poultney on Thursday, Oct. 15, at 10 a.m., followed by burial in St. Raphael Cemetery. There will be no calling hours. Any donations can be made to Young at Heart Senior Center in Poultney; or to one's choice. robertsaubinfuneralhome.com
