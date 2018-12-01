Mary Scarboro Jasmin WADESBORO, N.C. – Mrs. Mary Scarboro Jasmin, 88, died Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018, in Aiken, SC. Mrs. Jasmin was born in Anson County, NC, on May 24, 1930, a daughter of the late Perley P. Scarboro and Mary Burns Scarboro. She attended Wadesboro schools and was a graduate. Surviving are her husband, James Barker Jasmin Sr., of the home; her sons James Barker Jasmin Jr. and wife Deirdre, of Atlanta, GA, John Wiley Jasmin and wife Donna, of Aiken, SC, and Wilson Jeffrey Jasmin and wife Polly, of Gastonia, NC; her grandchildren Matthew and Will Jasmin, both of Atlanta, GA, Jennifer Jasmin, of Nashville, TN, John Ross and Jay Jasmin, of Aiken, SC, McLean Jasmin, of Raleigh, NC, Emily (Mrs. Curtis) Tresher, of St. Louis, MO, and Ted Jasmin, of Gastonia, NC. She was preceded in death by her brother, Charles Scarboro. Mary’s main interest in life was her family. She and her husband traveled often to be with their grandchildren. Her hobby was collecting antiques, especially 18th and 19th century decorative arts. She belonged to the North Carolina Folk Art Society with an interest in pottery and outsider and self-taught art. Her interests also included the retail department store business. She served as a director for the Belk-Scarboro group which was started by her father. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018. in the chapel at Levitt Funeral Home, Wadesboro. Interment will follow in Eastview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to First Methodist Church, 118 East Morgan St., Wadesboro, NC 28170. The arrangements are in care of Leavitt Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.leavittfh.com.
