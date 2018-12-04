Mary Senecal Potter OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. - Mary Senecal Potter, 83, passed away peacefully Dec. 2, 2018, at Middlesex Hospital in Middletown, CT. Mary was born in Bellows Falls, VT, to the late Cyrille and Evangelyn (Capron) Senecal. Mary graduated from Rutland, VT, High School and Castleton, VT, Teachers College. She earned a master’s degree from the University of Hartford, CT. Mary was a popular, dedicated first and second grade teacher for more than 30 years, in Old Saybrook. Mary and her beloved husband of 37 years, Donald T. Potter, lived in Old Saybrook throughout their marriage. They traveled throughout the United States and Europe together. After retiring, they also purchased a winter home in Sun City West, AZ, where Mary enjoyed the warm weather and volunteering for the Lion’s Club. She was an active member of the weavers group there and shared many beautiful woven pieces with her family and friends. Mary was an avid reader and knitting was her favorite hobby. For the past year, she greatly enjoyed many new friends and activities at The Saybrook at Haddem, assisted living facility. Mary was predeceased by her parents; her husband, Donald, in 2002; and her brother, Maxwell Senecal, in 2003. She will be dearly missed by her devoted brothers Clayton Senecal and wife Barbara, Portsmouth, VA, and William Senecal and wife Christa, of Monson, MA; nephew Jeff Senecal and wife Erica, Bomoseen, VT; niece Dawna Swan and husband David, Rutland, VT; and many other loving nieces and nephews, and their children. She will be dearly missed by her many friends from the Old Saybrook area and long time, faithful friends Marvin Blakesly, Ivoryton, CT, Susan Potter Mixon, Chester, CT, and Kathy and Kent Winchell, Old Lyme, CT. It is Mary’s wish that no formal services be held at this time. The family will have a celebration of her life at a family plot in VT in the spring. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 1500 Rosecrans Ave., Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266; or to the American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202. The care of Mary has been entrusted to the Swan Funeral Home in Old Saybrook. To share a memory or leave a message of condolence to the family, please visit www.swanfh.com.
