Mary "Sissy" Megrath RUTLAND TOWN — Mary "Sissy" Megrath was born May 1, 1951, and passed on April 10, 2022, after a long battle with Parkinson's. Mary graduated from West Rutland High School in 1969. She worked at RRMC for most of her career. She is survived by her husband, Adrian "Andy" Megrath; her daughter, Nina Duggento, son-in-law Andrew Duggento, and their children, Kyra and Brayden; her siblings with their spouses, Elaine and Paul Carlson, Mark and Kathy Krakowka, Marlene and Steve Bruno; their children, Paul "PJ," Jenna, Kasie, Kristen, Jacqueline and Robert; as well as multiple aunts, uncles and cousins. Viewing for her family took place at Aldous Funeral Home in Rutland, Vermont. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Mary's name to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research.
