Mary T. Grace DANVERS, MA — Mary T. Grace, 95, of Danvers, MA, died Sept. 20, 2022. Born in Rutland, VT, on June 26, 1927, daughter of Willis C. and Helen (Connors) Hamilton. She is predeceased by her husband, James H. Grace. Mary loved fashion and shopping for her wardrobe. She was always dressed smartly. She kept current with fashion, and as a 30-year employee for Deerskin Trading Post helped others keep up as well. She also loved traveling, nationally and internationally, especially visiting family and friends in Vermont, Maine, Texas and Washington. She celebrated turning 85 by traveling with her children to Ireland. She was a communicant of St. Richards for 60 years. She is survived by a daughter, Kathleen (Joseph) Funk of Mt. Vernon, WA, two sons, James H. (Kathleen) Grace of Danvers, MA and Michael A. (Kelly) Grace of Mt. Vernon, WA; eight grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, 1 great great grandchild; a sister, Joan Haley of Rutland, VT and many nieces and nephews. She is also predeceased by sisters Patricia Lester, Barbara Mazut, Delores Gray, and a brother, Reverend John Hamilton. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Christ the King Church in Rutland, VT on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow in St. Alphonsus Cemetery in Pittsford. Calling hours are Monday, Sept. 26, at Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Mount St. Joseph Academy, Convent Ave. Rutland, VT 05701.
