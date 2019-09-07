Mary T. McManus COTTONWOOD, Ariz. — Mary T. McManus, 84, of Cottonwood, previously of Phoenix, died Aug. 28, 2019, at VVMC after a short illness. She was born in West Rutland, VT, to John and Felicia Taran. She was the oldest of eight children. She went to nurse’s training in Pawtucket, RI, after graduating high school at the age of 16. This is where she met her husband, Ted McManus. She was a school nurse for many years while her children were young. Then, she started the North Kingstown Regional Health Center, and that was her pride and joy for many years until she moved to AZ. There, she became involved with the city of Phoenix Parks Dept. She was instrumental in forming the city park at Thunderbird and 25th Ave. She finished her nursing career with Principal Mutual Insurance Co., retiring at the age of 65. Her retirement years were filled with traveling to VT to see family and playing bingo/volunteering at her senior center three days a week. She is survived by her son, Terry McManus and daughter-in-law Kirsti Lenho-McManus, of Flower Mound, TX; and her daughter, Kate McManus, of Cottonwood, with whom she lived. She is also survived by four sisters Dolores Carter, of Richmond, VT, Irene Kelley, of Middlebury, VT, Diane Baker, of Wallingford, VT, and Joanie Maslack, of Rutland, VT. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews whom she adored. She was predeceased by her parents; a brother, John Taran; and sisters Carol Kinney and Florence Williams. A celebration of her life will be held in the spring at the American Legion Post 39 in Poultney, VT, at the time of burial. All who knew her are welcome to attend and share memories of the great woman that she was. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her honor to Verde Valley Humane Society, 1502 West Mingus Ave., Cottonwood, AZ 86326. An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com.
