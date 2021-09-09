Mary T. Ojala RUTLAND — The funeral service for Mary Theresa Ojala, 100, of Rutland, who died on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, was held on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, with a Mass of Christian Burial at Christ the King Church. The Celebrant was Fr. Steven Marchand. The Soloist was Olivia Boughton, and the Organist was William Gower-Johnson. The Readers were Jackie Ojala and Lucas Ojala. The Eulogists were Carl Ojala and Kate Candon. Burial followed at Riverside Cemetery in Proctor. Arrangements were by Clifford Funeral Home.
