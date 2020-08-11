Mary T. Ruggles NORTH HAVERHILL — Mary T. Ruggles, 73, North Haverhill, formerly of Unity, New Hampshire, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020. She was born in Claremont, New Hampshire, on Nov. 15, 1946, to Dana and Lois (Rogers) Templeton. She lived most of her school-aged years in Cornish, New Hampshire, with her Aunt Elsie but spoke often of childhood days spent with her brothers on “The Farm” with her Great-Aunt Annie and -Uncle Charles. She graduated from Windsor High School in 1964. She married Dennis Ruggles in 1966 and together, they raised three children. Mary valued family above all else, whether it was her siblings, extended family or those special friends she adopted into her heart. She also enjoyed learning about the lives of her ancestors and passing on those stories. Her grandchildren were fortunate to have her play such an integral role in their lives and to have so many memories of her (bowl of blueberries with sugar, anyone? or maybe another round of cards?). She also loved teaching other people skills that they’d use every day. Those games of cards were fun but she knew we’d learn how to add and subtract, too. We learned how to ice skate usually right after we thought “hey, where’d that chair go that I was just holding onto!?” If you cooked with her, you usually just added this or that until it smelled right and stirred or cooked it until it looked right. Sounds easy enough, but things like potato salad will never taste the same without her special touch. There were no secret ingredients because she happily shared favorite recipes with anyone! She also passed on the Templeton family love of fishing to her children and grandchildren. If you caught ‘em, you had to learn to clean and fry ‘em, too, of course. It was natural when the new 4-H club in town needed an organizational leader that she’d step up to fill the role. I wonder how many of “her 4-H’ers” still use the cooking, crafting, gardening and other skills she spent at least a dozen years sharing. Mary’s life was spent working hard and putting everybody else first. Mary was predeceased by three brothers, Eugene, Oscar and Larry Templeton. She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Dennis Ruggles; two sons, Jason Ruggles and wife Amber of Springfield, New Hampshire, and Jeffrey Ruggles and wife Tracie of Claremont, New Hampshire; a daughter, Jessica Sherman and husband Steve of Monroe, New Hampshire; five grandchildren, five great-grandchildren; a brother, Bruce Templeton of Claremont, New Hampshire; a sister, Charlotte Vegias of California; as well as several nieces and nephews. There are no public services. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Sullivan County 4-H Leaders Association at 24 Main St., Newport, NH 03773. For more information or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.rickerfh.com. Ricker Funeral Home & Cremation Care of Woodsville is in charge of arrangements.
