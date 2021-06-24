Mary Theresa Bhakta EL PASO, Texas — Mary Theresa Bhakta died peacefully in the Lord on June 16, 2021. Born Feb. 15, 1949, in Birmingham, England, to John Mullaney and Leena (née Seary). Arrived U.S. in Washington, D.C., in 1952, ultimately settling with her family in Philadelphia. Loving mother of Raj Peter Bhakta (Danhee Bhakta), Asha Bhakta Roziere (David Roziere), Priya Bhakta-Nair (Mahdi Nair) and Mira Anne Bhakta. Devoted grandmother of Vivian, Hannah, Ethan and Evelyn Bhakta, and Nora and Aria Bhakta Roziere. Beloved sister of John, James and Rosie. Preceded in death by her sister, Christine. Former wife of Bharat Bhakta, Mary remained a dear friend to Bharat and his wife, Minaxi. Dear aunt to scores of nieces and nephews both in the United States and Ireland. Mary lived a life full of optimism and joy, aided by ceaseless prayer and devotion to Christ, and His Blessed Mother. Funeral Mass of the Resurrection at 2 p.m. June 28, 2021, St. Raphael Church, Poultney, Vermont. Private interment immediately following Mass. in the Bhakta family plot, Bhakta Farms, Shoreham, Vermont. In lieu of flowers or memorials, the family requests donations to St. Raphael Catholic Church, 21 East Main St., Poultney, VT 05764.
