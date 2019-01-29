Mary Towne Sondergeld HUBBARDTON — Mary Towne Sondergeld, 84, of Naples, FL, and Hubbardton, formerly of West Hartford, CT, beloved wife for 61 years of Donald R. Sondergeld, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, surrounded by her family at St. Francis Hospital. Besides her husband, she leaves her five children (Karen Whitney, of Boston, MA, David Sondergeld, of Daly City, CA, Eric Sondergeld, of Canton, CT, Amy Kullgren, of West Hartford, CT, and Karla Principe, of West Hartford, CT); as well as nine grandchildren (Ryan Whitney, Sara Whitney, Caitlin Whitney, Owen Sondergeld, Kyle Sondergeld, Alexei Sondergeld, Aleksey Magno, Zachary Principe, and Erin Principe); and her brother, Dr. John W. Towne and wife Connie, of Waterville, ME; and her stepmother, Evelyn Hanscom Towne, of Waterville, ME. A celebration of Mary’s life will take place during the summer in Vermont at a date and time to be announced. Memorial donations may be made to the Lake Beebe Watershed Association. Contact LBWAtreas@gmail.com. Or mail a check to LBWA-Treasurer, 103 Meadowbrook Road, West Hartford, CT 06107. Carmon Windsor Funeral Home has care of the arrangements. For online condolences and a complete celebration of Mary’s life, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.