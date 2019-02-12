Mary V. Traverse MENDON — Mary V. Traverse, 86, died Feb. 9, 2019, at her home, surrounded by her family. She was born in Burlington, March 23, 1932, daughter of Frederick and Irene (Bryant) Gary. Mary was a cook at the Loretto Home, Christ the King rectory, Burnham Hollow, Bagel Café and Olivia’s Market. She was known as “The Pie Lady.” She was Foster Parent of the Year in 1992. She was a member of St. Alphonsus Church in Pittsford. Surviving are her family members Patrick G. Traverse and wife Pamela, Erin S. Traverse and wife Patti, Alfred T. Traverse and wife Sherri, Edward J. Traverse and wife Roxana, Robin E. Hanfield and husband William Sr., Valerie L. Rowe and husband Jeremy, Patricia A. Traverse, Jessica L. Traverse; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by a brother, Louis. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019, at St. Alphonsus Church in Pittsford. A reception will follow in the parish hall. Burial will be held at a later date in St. Alphonsus Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, care of Clifford Funeral Home, 2 Washington St., Rutland, VT 05701.
(1) entry
Sending my deepest sympathy to the family.
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.