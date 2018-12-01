Mary VanWyck Patch SUN CITY CENTER, Fla. - Mary VanWyck Patch, 93, passed away Nov. 23, 2018, at South Bay Hospital in Sun City Center. She was born in Wilmington, VT, in October 1925, spending her youth there and graduating from Wilmington High. She also graduated from Bates College in ME and later earned a master's from Penn State University. She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Harold (Dan) Patch; son Steven, of Asheville, NC; son Michael, of Providence, RI; daughter Alyson, of Ashfield, MA/North Port, FL; a sister, Alice Williams, of Florence, SC; seven grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. Mary taught high school math and science for 35 years in Middlebury, VT, and North Haven, CT. For 45 years, she and her husband were associated with Keewaydin Camps on Lake Dunmore in VT. They retired to Sun City Center, spending summers in Pittsford, VT. She enjoyed playing bridge, watching sports and game shows on TV, cross stitching, crossword puzzles, traveling, camping and reading. Memorial services will be held at a later date at South Shore United Church of Christ in Sun City Center. Still later, her cremated remains will be buried in Evergreen Cemetery in Pittsford, VT.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.