Mary Canney Williams Diane Williams-Gambal RUTLAND - A Mass of special intentions for Mary Canney Williams, “Mimi”, 93 who died Dec. 22, 2020 and her daughter, Diana Williams-Gambal, 59, who died June 18, 2020 will be held Sunday June 26, 2022 at 9:30 am at Christ the King Church in Rutland. Officiating will be Rev. Msgr. Bernard W. Bourgeois, Pastor. A Celebration of their lives will follow from 11:00 to 2:30 at Southside Steakhouse in Rutland. Arrangements are under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.