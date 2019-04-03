Maryanne (Corsi) Chandler RUTLAND — Maryanne Chandler, 69, died Monday, April 1, 2019, at Mountain View Center in Rutland. She was born Feb. 27, 1950, in Rutland, the daughter of Dominic and Bernadette (Grenier) Corsi. Ms. Chandler enjoyed bingo and playing games and cards. Survivors include two sons Christopher Chandler, of Rutland, Scott Chandler, of Pittsford; eight siblings Louise Jackson, of Warwick, Rhode Island, Bernadette Perry, of Naugatuck, Connecticut, Donna St. Jacques, of Franklin, New Hampshire, Deborah Bartlett, of Center Rutland, Gary Corsi, of Braintree, Anthony Corsi, of Waterbury, Connecticut, Joseph and Peter Corsi, both of Rutland; her guardian, Theresa Black; six grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by two siblings Dominica Withington and Nicholas Corsi. The memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Aldous Funeral Home, 44 North Main St., Rutland, VT 05701.
