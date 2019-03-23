Maryanne Halpin REDMOND, WA. - Maryanne Halpin, formerly of Rutland, passed away on February 22, 2019, after a short illness. She was a resident pf Redmond, Washington. Maryanne was born in Rutland on October 14, 1951 and attended St. Peter's School and Mount Saint Joseph Academy. She was a graduate of Lyndon College in St. Jonhsbury, VT. She worked for a number of years for the Social Welfare Departments in both Rutland and Burlington, before moving to San Francisco where she worked for the Arthur Anderson company. She is survived by her brothers John Halpin (Jane Kupferer) of Rutland, Thomas Halpin (Judy) of Berwyn, PA, and a sister Kathleen Canning (Ray) of Murphy's, CA. She is also survived by her beloved companion, George O'Hagan of Redmond, WA. She was predeceased by her oldest brother Michael (Emily), formerly of Bensalem, PA. Maryanne was especially devoted to her family, including her nephews Thomas Halpin (Anh), and Michalel Halpin (Megan) both of Philadelphia, Patrick Canning (Jadza) of Montreal, and Keenan Halpin of Bensalem; and her nieces Debbie Kelly (John) of Rutland, Crista Mathew (Kim) of Darien, CT, Colleen Rubino (Anthony) of New York City, Joanne Halpin of Boston; and Tracy Belcher (Ian) of Walnut Creek, CA, Service will be private. Maryanne's ashes will be scattered at the beautiful Orcas Islands where Puget Spund Meets the Pacific Ocean.
