MaryAnne Holmes ESSEX — MaryAnne Holmes, 79, of Essex, Vermont/Lutz, Florida, went home to be with the Lord on Feb. 5, 2022. She was born on Sept. 23, 1942, in Burlington, Vermont, the daughter of Ulysse and Edna (Vezina) Campbell. She was a graduate of Rice Memorial High School. She was married in Christ the King Church, Burlington, Vermont, to James Holmes; they went on to have six children. MaryAnne will be remembered for her selfless devotion to God and her family. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who selflessly gave all she had to her family and loved every moment of it. She was a reverend who cared deeply for the Lord and his people and worked feverishly to share that experience with others. She never met a stranger and always knew when someone needed to hear a loving thought or the word of the Lord. She volunteered at countless organizations, always looking to serve the Lord and her community bringing others the peace and love she had in her heart. She ministered to countless people and brought joy and happiness to those who were fortunate enough to cross paths with her. She will be deeply missed by many who knew and loved her. She is survived by her children, Jennifer (Rick) Goeke, of Rutland, Vermont, Michelle (Wendall) Nolan, of Essex, Vermont, Darrick (Lea) Holmes, of Colchester, Vermont, Michael (Debbie) Holmes, of Colchester, Vermont, Christopher Holmes, of St. Albans, Vermont, and Melinda Casey, of Essex, Vermont/Lutz, Florida; her grandchildren, Samantha Goeke, Taylor Goeke, Jacob Nolan, Julia Nolan, Sophia Nolan, Asa Thompkins, Kamryn Casey and Sydney Holmes; great-grandchildren, Braegha, Brielyn and Brecken. She is also survived by her sisters, Joyce Wetzler and Linda (Steve) Audette, both of The Villages, Florida; as well as several nieces, nephews; and countless special friends. She was predeceased by her parents, Ulysse and Edna Campbell; her husband, James Holmes; her brothers, Rodney Campbell and John Campbell; as well as her son-in-law, Luke Casey. Visiting hours will be held at Ready Funeral Home South Chapel, 261 Shelburne Road in Burlington, on Wednesday, Feb. 16, from 5 p.m.-8 p.m. A celebration of MaryAnne’s life will be held on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Ignite Church, 1037 South Brownell Road, Williston, VT 05495. A private interment will follow the service. For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to Mahana Magic Foundation, P.O. Box 4613 Burlington, VT 05406. Please visit www.readyfuneral.com to place online condolences.
