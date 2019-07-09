MaryEllen Abell AUSTINTOWN, Ohio — MaryEllen Abell, 71, of Austintown, OH, passed away unexpectedly on June 1, 2019, in Columbus, OH. Known best by friends and family as “Melon,” she was born on June 3, 1947, in Detroit, MI, to Dr. William "Bill" and Ellen Erickson Kitti. A graduate of Kalkaska High School, she earned a degree in Political Science and Russian Studies from Michigan State University. She was a gifted writer, which landed her a job after college in the Executive Office Building in Washington, DC, answering letters for Vice President Spiro Agnew. From there, she moved to the Situation Room in the White House where she prepared early morning briefs for President Nixon and Secretary of State Henry Kissinger. She married Jack Abell and they moved to Vermont where they raised two boys Erik and Mark. She was the ultimate hockey mom, transporting them and their teammates all over the state and beyond. She was also an avid tennis player and was the mentor for both boys who lettered in her other beloved sport. She later worked as an assistant for the Junior League of Youngstown. In recent years, she was a full-time grandma to her five grandchildren and loved her time with them. She enjoyed cooking and could often be found in the kitchen when hosting big parties for friends and family. Melon is survived by her loving family: husband Jack; son Erik (Becky), of Rochester, NY, son Mark (Allison), of Columbus, OH; sister Susan (Gary) Guy, of Kalkaska, MI; nephews Jeff (Melissa) Guy, Kyle Cusick, Dan (Kara) Guy, Patrick (Stephanie) Abell; nieces Kelly (Brendan) O’Shea, Carly Cusick and Kelli Guy; and grandchildren Ryleigh, Jack, Logan, Ben and Austin Abell. She was preceded in death by her father, William Kitti; mother Ellen Kitti; sister Karen Kitti; father-in-law John Abell; mother-in-law Dorothea (Dottie) Abell; sister-in-law Cindy Abell and sister-in-law Peggy Cusick. A memorial celebrating Melon’s life will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at The Chapel at Western Reserve Academy in Hudson, OH. A reception will follow. In honor of Melon’s father, memorial contributions can be made “In Memory of MaryEllen Abell designated for the Traverse City office” to the Alzheimer’s Association – Greater Michigan Chapter, 25200 Telegraph Road, Suite 100, Southfield, MI 48033-7443.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.