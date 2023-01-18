Maryterese Briggs RUTLAND — Maryterese Briggs (Trepanier) passed away peacefully on January 12, 2023, surrounded by family at Mountain View Center in Rutland following a long illness. Maryterese was born September 21st, 1959, at Fort Belvoir Hospital in Alexandria Va to Robert and Louise (Denardo) Trepanier. Maryterese was an "air force brat" and lived around the country from Hawaii to Michigan to Plattsburgh NY before the family returned to Vermont where she graduated from MSJ in 1977. Maryterese worked for Meals on Wheels for 15 years helping to ensure Vermont and New Hampshire residents received regular healthy meals as well as serving lunches at the Maples and Godnick senior center . Many will remember Maryterese as one of the "Corn Ladies" she would help her good friend Anne sell corn in West Rutland and by the Post rd in Rutland during the summers. Maryterese is predeceased by her parents Robert N Trepanier(1995) and Louise Trepanier (2010), ex-Husband Galen Briggs (2021) and her dear Friend Alicia Dell Veneri Harrington (2019). Maryterese is survived by her daughter Gabrielle Myrick (Jim) of Rutland and two sons Evan Briggs of Burlington and Solomon Briggs ( Kristin McNeill) of Southport NC, her sister and best friend Andrea Isabelle (James) of Center Rutland, a brother Robert Trepanier jr of Rutland, Nieces Teresa Isabelle (Matt Babcock) of Middlebury and Gina Isabelle of West Rutland, three Grandsons Alexander Corsones and Connor Myrick of Rutland, Carter Moulton of Lebanon NH and Solomon and Kristin's son who is due to arrive in a few weeks. Her faithful companion Honey the chihuahua has found a new home with Andrea and James and their pups where she will continue to receive love and attention like Maryterese wanted. There will be a private graveside service in the spring at the convenience of the family.
