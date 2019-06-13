Matilda L. Cavalieri KENDALL PARK, N.J. — Matilda L. Cavalieri, 89, of Kendall Park, peacefully passed away on Saturday, June 8, 2019, in the NJ Veteran's Memorial Home at Menlo Park. She was born in Paterson, NJ, to Bernard and Anne (Feher) Thonus and was their only child. When young, she was raised by her paternal grandparents and was affectionately nicknamed “Babe” by her aunts and uncles. Later, she lived with her father and stepmother. She graduated from Morristown High School and was the school's lead majorette in the marching band. She attended Pratt Art Institute and Trapenhagen School of Design. She leaves behind Joseph, her adoring husband of 66 years. Prior to her marriage in 1953 to Joseph, she was a receptionist for Doubleday Publishing in NYC. In other years, she prided herself as a receptionist at Seward’s Sales and Service and for Dr. William Pratt’s practice, both in Rutland, VT. Her true calling was a devoted wife and mother. She raised her four children and granddaughter Jacqueline with a kind and nurturing spirit. She was the loving mother of Joan McAndrew, married to Gary; Tom Cavalieri, married to Stacia; Margaret O’Dea; and Mary Latimer, married to Calvin. She was involved of the lives of her 10 grandchildren Kevin, Ryan, Eric, Lisa, Kristen, Christine, Justin, Michael and Allison. Her many great-grandchildren knew her well: Cecilia, Thomas, Rory, Michael, Anthony, Vincent, Sophia, Katia, Alina, Noah, Bella, Taylor, Luke and Sadie. She was predeceased by her parents and brother Edward. She is survived by her sisters Mary Ann Kordys and Bernice Leach. The funeral will be held 9 a.m. on Thursday, June 13, 2019, from the M.J. Murphy Funeral Home, 616 Ridge Road at New Road, Monmouth Junction. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m. Thursday St. Augustine of Canterbury Church, 45 Henderson Road, Kendall Park. Burial will follow in the Holy Cross Burial Park, South Brunswick. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association or to the NJ Veterans Memorial Home at Menlo Park.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.