Matthew C. Nicklaw LEICESTER — Matthew Charles Nicklaw, age 45, died January 27, 2023, in Bennington, from injuries sustained in a motor vehicle-pedestrian accident. Funeral arrangement are pending at Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon. A complete obituary will appear in a later edition of this paper.
