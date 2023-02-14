Matthew C. Nicklaw LEICESTER — Matthew Charles Nicklaw, age 45, died January 27, 2023, in Bennington, from injuries sustained in a motor vehicle-pedestrian accident. Matt was born in Rutland on October 13, 1977. He was the son of Frank (Bill) and Yvonne (Peggy) Nicklaw. He grew up in Leicester where he received his early education. He graduated from Otter Valley Union High School, class of 1995. He furthered his education at Castleton State College. He had worked as a waiter, landscaper and did construction work. He had traveled, for work, to Arizona and Hawaii. He was presently employed by Mack Molding in Bennington. He enjoyed 4-wheeling, mountain biking and daily workouts at the gym. He is survived by his parents; Bill and Peggy Nicklaw of Leicester, one brother; Rodney Nicklaw & his wife Melissa of Leicester and his special niece; Kaylee Nicklaw. Several aunts, uncles & cousins also survive him. The memorial service “In Celebration of His Life” will be held on February 18, 2023, at 11 AM, at the Leicester Church of The Nazarene. A private graveside committal service and burial will take place, at a later date, in the family lot, at Pine Hill Cemetery. Memorial gifts in lieu of flowers may be made, in his memory to; Turning Point Center, 141 State Street, Rutland, VT 05701; or Brandon Area Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 232, Brandon, VT 05733. Arrangements are under the direction of the Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon.
