Matthew Charles Colvin BENSON — Matthew Charles Colvin, 40, of Benson, VT, passed away in his home on Nov. 30, 2019. He was deeply loved by his surviving friends and family: mother Cherie Collett; sister Rachel; niece Raven; wife Ashley and their son, Sebastian. There are no services planned at this time.
