Matthew D. Bilodeau BRANDON — Matthew Daniel Bilodeau, 38, passed Monday, April 5, 2021, at Rutland Regional Medical Center. Matt was born in Middlebury on March 26, 1983. He grew up on a dairy farm in Shoreham where he learned his work ethic and family values. Matt graduated from Middlebury Union High School Class of 2001. Family was Matt’s everything. He is survived by his beautiful wife, the one he cherished most, Tricia Bilodeau of Brandon; his son, Paxyn Matthew Bilodeau; and his girls, Kynzli Alee Bilodeau and Jadynn Elise Pope. He was the son of Daniel and Tina Bilodeau; the brother of Brandie Bilodeau; and uncle of Madison and Alexis Quenneville. Matt’s career began at The McKernon Group in Brandon. After 10 years with McKernon, he and his dear friend, Brian Thomas, established their own company, Black Diamond Builders. Matt thought the world of his guys and their families. Matt entered the racing world with sponsoring Vince Quenneville and racing quickly became a passion of his own. Matt drove the 32B dirt modified at Devil’s Bowl Speedway with the support of his entire crew and devoted crew chief, cousin and best friend, Andy Quenneville, always by his side. Matt’s easy-going nature and exceptional craftsmanship has touched so many and will always be remembered. Please join us in celebrating Matt on Friday, May 7, 2021, at 11 a.m., at Black Diamond, 1691 Grove St., Brandon, Vermont. Tricia and all of the family wish to express their sincere thanks to everyone for all of their love, support and expressions of sympathy, during this difficult and trying time. Arrangements are under the direction of the Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.