Matthew F. Foster RUTLAND — Matthew F. Foster, 35, died Sept. 25, 2021, in Rutland. He was born Aug. 30, 1986, in Rutland, the son of Frank J. and Roseanne (Woods) Foster. He graduated from Mill River High School. Mr. Foster was a self-employed roofer. He was a member of Holy Name Community Catholic Chapel. He enjoyed hunting, demolition derbies, dirt biking and repairing automotive motors. Survivors include his father, of Rutland; mother, of West Rutland; two daughters, Ayonna and Jennah Foster, both of Clarendon; four siblings, Jeremy Colburn, Chad Foster, Amanda Foster-Dugan, Amber Foster-Fischer; maternal grandparents, Rosa-Lee Gould, of Brandon, and Charles Woods, of Clarendon. The graveside service will be 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, in East Clarendon Cemetery, preceded by a calling hour from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Clifford Funeral Home.
