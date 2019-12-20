Matthew G. Yeaman RUTLAND — Matthew G. Yeaman, 36, died unexpectedly Dec. 16, 2019, at his home. He was born Dec. 27, 1982, in Ponca City, Oklahoma, the son of Steven G. and Saundra (Vogt) Yeaman. Mr. Yeaman was a merchandiser in southern Vermont for Calmont Beverage Co. Survivors include his wife, Kayla Yeaman; three sons Jameson, Emerson and Greyson Yeaman, all of Rutland; his mother and stepfather Delvin Kirk, of Ponca City; three siblings Daniel Yeaman, of Leesburg, Georgia, Marc Yeaman, of Afton, Oklahoma, Tina Condit, of Denver, Colorado; nieces and a nephews. He was predeceased by his father in 1988. The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Monday, Dec. 23, at Roadside Chapel, 1680 Town Line Road, Rutland. Burial will be held at a later date in East Clarendon Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Matthew Yeaman Memorial Fund, in care of TD Bank, 89 Merchants Row, Rutland, VT 05701. Arrangements are by Clifford Funeral Home.
