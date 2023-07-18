Matthew J. Williams RUTLAND — Matthew James Williams was born on Dec 18, 1986 the son of Peter and Suzanne and left this world unexpectedly June 11, 2023 to become an angel to watch over us from above. Surviving is his mother Suzanne Williams, 2 brothers Joshua Williams and Zachary Williams all of Rutland, grandmother Mary Stone of Castleton, and many cousins, aunts and uncles. He was an amazing uncle to Liam Delhagen and his special niece Leigha Mae Williams. And In Matthew’s words “Shout out to Ashley Jamison and Kingston Alexander for their forever love. A celebration of his life will be held from 2pm until 6pm on Sunday July 23, 2023 at the Rutland American Legion.
