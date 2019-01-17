Matthew John LaFountain BRANDON — Matthew John LaFountain, 57, died peacefully at his home in Brandon on Jan. 10, 2019, where he resided with his foster parents Mr. Thomas and Mrs. Jennifer Hobbs. Mr. LaFountain was born in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, on June 16, 1961. Mr. LaFountain moved with his family to Vermont in 1969 and, being one of the pioneering students under the Education for All Handicapped Children Act, graduated from a vocational/technical program at Rutland High School in 1982. Mr. LaFountain resided in Middlebury for most of his adult life. He was employed at Maplefields in Middlebury, from which he retired in September 2018, and he enjoyed annual vacations at Silver Towers Camp in Ripton for many years. Mr. LaFountain was a lifelong athlete and competed in Special Olympics Vermont events from 1971 through 2010. Over the years, Mr. LaFountain competed both as an individual in events, including swimming and running, and on teams in soccer and basketball. He also enjoyed bowling, dancing, movies and dining out. For several years, Mr. LaFountain bowled in a league with his friends and on many occasions, with his father. He was a regular patron of Green Peppers, Rosie’s and McDonalds in Middlebury. Spending time with his family was one of the great joys throughout his life. An avid fan of pop music, Mr. LaFountain amassed a large collection of albums and CDs over his lifetime. Mr. LaFountain, beloved center of his family, is survived by his father, John LaFountain, of Rutland; sister Ann (LaFountain) Rogers, of Hebron, CT, sister Sue Ellen LaFountain, of Columbia, MD; foster parents Thomas and Jennifer Hobbs, of Brandon; two nieces, three nephews; and a multitude of cousins, aunts, uncles and friends. Mr. LaFountain was predeceased by his mother, Audrey LaFountain, formerly of Rutland. A memorial service will be held on Feb. 1, 2019, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Hobbs’ residence in Brandon. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Special Olympics Vermont.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.