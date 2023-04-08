Matthew Leathe PLYMOUTH — Matthew Scott Fitzgerald Leathe, 36, of Plymouth died unexpectedly on Thursday, March 30, 2023. Matthew was born on December 4, 1986 in Lawrence, MA, the son of Michael S.F. and Jeanine M. (Mannarino) Leathe. Matthew attended Hartford High School, where he played soccer, ran track and excelled in the building trades program. He graduated in 2005, and attended Maine Maritime Academy in Castine, ME. Matthew then attended River Valley Community College and Vermont Technical College, becoming a skilled welder and electrician. Matthew spent many years working seasonally for All Decked Out in Quechee, VT, and as an electrician at Rob Stubbins Electric. After earning his license as a Master Electrician, Matthew established Black River Electric LLC. Matthew married his wife, Kate Elizabeth Fallone, on July 8, 2016, surrounded by friends and family. The wedding was a truly joyous occasion, and a wonderful celebration of the love they shared. Matthew loved the outdoors and spent much of his time snowboarding, hiking, hunting, fishing and grilling. He was especially proud of his garden, in which he was able to grow everything he needed to make his homemade tomato sauce. Matthew was an avid reader, but also a thrill-seeker; he loved anything with an engine, went skydiving in Colorado, and watched the 100th Pikes Peak Hill Climb from 14,000 feet. Survivors include his wife Kate of Plymouth, VT, his parents Michael and Jeanine of West Windsor, VT, his brother Benjamin Leathe of Boston, MA, many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends, as well as his dog and loyal companion, Sydney. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, honor Matthew by living your life to the fullest each day. Cook a good meal, and share it with those you love. Arrangements are with the Aldous Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.