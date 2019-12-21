Matthew William Onion LEWISBURG, W.Va. — Matthew William Onion, 70, of Lewisburg, WV, passed away Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, at Peyton Hospice House in Fairlea. Born Aug. 13, 1949, in Rutland, VT, Matthew was the son of the late William Albert and Margaret Kent Onion. Other than his parents William and Margaret, of Castleton, VT, he was preceded in death by a sister, Carlie Banks, of Plano, TX. Survivors include wife, Susan Graham, of Lewisburg; brother, Daniel Onion and wife Patricia, of Vienna, ME; brother-in-law, Stephen Banks, of Plano, TX; sister-in-law, Sara Graham, of Lewisburg; nieces and nephews Amanda Onion, Frederick Onion, Alene Onion, Will Banks, and Tom Banks; several great-nieces and great-nephews; and a dear family friend, Marjorie Ferguson. Matthew was a member of Old Stone Presbyterian Church in Lewisburg and previously, a member of First Presbyterian of Ashland, KY. He sang bass in both church choirs. He was a dedicated librarian and served in leadership roles in Ohio, West Virginia and Kentucky. Prior to his retirement three years ago, Matt served as director of libraries for Ashland Community and Technical College and he was the past president of West Virginia Library Association. Matt was trained and volunteered as a Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) in Northeastern Kentucky and in the 11th Judicial Circuit for Greenbrier and Pocahontas County. A memorial service will be held on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Old Stone Presbyterian Church in Lewisburg with the Rev. Dr. Anna Pinckney Straight officiating. A second service will take place on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at 2 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church in Ashland, KY. Pastor William Pollack and Rev. Jennifer Johnson will officiate. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Old Stone Presbyterian Church, 644 Church St., Lewisburg, WV; CASA-Court Appointed Special Advocates of NE Kentucky, 2800 Louisa St., Suite 300, Catlettsburg, KY 41129; YMCA Camp Abnaki, 1252 Abnaki Road, North Hero. VT 05474; or First Presbyterian Church Window Fund, 1600 Winchester Ave., Ashland, KY 41101. Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg is in charge of arrangements. Please send online condolences by visiting www.wallaceandwallacefh.com.
