Maud L. Ainsworth RUTLAND — Maud L. Ainsworth, 84, died Dec. 1, 2020, at her home. She was born Oct. 10, 1936, in Calais, the daughter of Willard and Ethel (Butterfly) Ainsworth. Ms. Ainsworth was employed at Fair Haven Inn and Barbers Restaurant. She was a member of Loyal Order of Moose Lodge. Survivors include nieces and nephews. The graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4, in East Clarendon Cemetery. Officiating will be the Rev. Vinny Greene, pastor of Roadside Chapel. Arrangements are by Clifford Funeral Home.
