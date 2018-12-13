Maureen DeBellis Maloney RUTLAND - Maureen E. Maloney, 76, of Rutland, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018, at The Pines at Rutland. She was born in Cambridge, MA, Nov. 29, 1942, the daughter of John and Katherine (Miller) Rattigan. Maureen was educated in schools in Cambridge and moved to Rutland in 1999 from Marshfield, MA. She enjoyed her children, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her love was cooking, family, and feeding anyone who entered her home. She took much pride in her career of waitressing and showed her love for others through many dedicated years of service in the Boston area. Surviving are three daughters Cheryl Reed, of Rutland, Judith Robey, of Newport News, VA, Robin DeBellis, of Rutland; a son, James, of Boston, MA; two sisters Patricia Perry, of Kingston, MA, and Kathleen McDonald Trull, of California; her 10 grandchildren Melissa, Robert, Lindsey, Nicole, Katelyn, Allison, Ashley, Becky, Sean and Anthony; nine great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her former husband, Robert DeBellis, in 1996; a daughter, Deborah DeBellis Spencer; both brothers Kevin Rattigan and Daniel Rattigan; and her sister, Kathleen McDonald Trull. Graveside services will be held Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, at 12:30 in St. Joseph’s Cemetery in West Roxbury, MA. Arrangements are under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland.
