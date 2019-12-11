Maureen Garrow SPRING, Texas — Maureen Garrow, 71, of Spring, TX, perished in a small airplane crash in San Antonio, TX, on Dec. 1, 2019. She was born on June 17, 1948, to James and Jesse McFarren in Rutland, VT. She was preceded in death by her parents and infant brother, Beano. She is survived by her husband, Ronald Garrow, of Spring, TX; children Ronald Garrow Jr. and wife Amy, of Proctor, VT, Wanda Terrell and husband Gary, of Spring, TX, and Nicolette Garrow, of Fair Haven, VT; grandchildren Amber Garrow, of Rutland, VT, Jordan Garrow, of Bethel, VT, Carey Terrell, of Spring, TX, Cody Terrell, of Anchorage, AK, Courtney Samplatsky, of Fair Haven, VT, and Donald Samplatsky Jr., of Rutland, VT; great-grandchildren, cousins, nieces and nephews. Maureen was a graduate of the class of 1966 at Rutland High School, and attended Champlain College in Burlington, VT, earning an Associate of Science degree. Her early career included various administrative positions at Bell Telephone, Metromail and Blue Cross Blue Shield of VT-NH. After relocating to Spring, TX, she spent over 20 years as a director of Customer Satisfaction at Demontrond Automotive Group. After retiring, she became interested in flying, earning her private pilot license in 1995. Flying became her passion and she continued increasing her skill levels to become a flight instructor, earning her Certified Flight Instructor Instrument (CFII) status in 2015. She earned the FAA Gold Seal Flight Instructor in 2016 and was awarded the National Association of Flight Instructors Master Certified Flight Instructor in 2017 and then again in 2019. Maureen was active in several groups, including National Association of Flight Instructors, Airplane Owners and Pilots Association, FAA Safety Team representative, served on the Board of Directors for the Houston Association of Flight Instructors. Funeral services will be held on Dec. 17, 2 p.m. at the Klein Funeral Home, 16131 Champion Forest Drive, Spring, TX 77379. A reception and fly over will follow at the Aviator Grill, Hooks Airport, 20823 Stuebner Airline Road, Spring, TX.
