Maureen Johnson RUTLAND — Maureen Johnson, 91, of Rutland, and a former longtime resident of North Clarendon, died Thursday, June 9, 2022, at the Rutland Regional Medical Center, after a brief illness. She was born on Jan. 30, 1931, in Rutland, the daughter of Charles and Mary (Hurley) Dansreau. Mrs. Johnson graduated from the Mount Saint Joseph Academy in 1949. She married Harold Johnson on Aug. 23, 1952, and lived at the Johnson farm for more than 60 years. For the past five years, she resided at the Maples in Rutland, making many new friends. She had been employed at Beneficial Financial Co. in Rutland starting as a secretary and retiring as a customer service representative. During her retirement, she was employed at Trees Inc. as a bookkeeper for nine years. She was a member of the St. Peter Church and an auxiliary member of the Legion of Mary. She was a former member of the Cold River Extension Home Makers Club. Mrs. Johnson enjoyed reading, traveling, and was an avid Boston Red Sox fan. Survivors include her son, Michael Johnson and his wife, Kristie Johnson, of North Clarendon; a grandson, Brett Johnson and wife Lily Johnson, of New Market, New Hampshire; and new great-grandson Waylen. She was predeceased by her husband, Harold E. Johnson, in 2008. A graveside service will be held at a later date with burial in Evergreen Cemetery. Donations may be made to the Vermont Association for the Blind, 80 West St. Suite 202, Rutland, VT 05701. Arrangements are by the Aldous Funeral Home.
