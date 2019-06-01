Maureen Larkin McNamara ALBANY, N.Y. — Maureen Larkin McNamara, of Albany, New York, passed away on April 28, 2019, at Evergreen Commons in East Greenbush, at the age of 79. Born in Poultney, Vermont, on July 25, 1939, she was the daughter of William Eugene and Josephine (née Harney) Larkin. Maureen was married to the late Robert G. McNamara, of Albany, and is survived by three children Brian McNamara, of Oradell, New Jersey, Jeffrey McNamara, her daughter, Kelli McNamara, of New York City; and her grandchildren Larkin, Paige and Quinn McNamara; her sister, Gail Larkin Himmelsbach, of Spring Island, South Carolina; and her nieces and nephews Jay Larkin, Brandi Barclay, Shannon Matteson, Jennifer Freeman and Robert and Matthew Widham. She was predeceased by her siblings Kathleen Cook, of Clarendon Springs, Vermont, and James Larkin, of Phoenix, Arizona. Upon graduation from Poultney High School, in Poultney, Vermont, Maureen moved to the Capital District where she attended the nursing school at St. Catherine’s Infant Home and worked in the delivery room at The Brady Maternity Hospital in Albany. She married Robert McNamara, raised a family in Colonie, and then worked for 20 years in the office of Speaker Perry Duryea Jr. in the New York State Assembly and at the New York Bill Drafting Commission. Maureen loved music and had a great sense of humor. She was opinionated, fiercely independent and dedicated to political issues throughout her lifetime.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.