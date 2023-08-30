Maureen Rappeno MYRTLE BEACH, SC — Maureen Rappeno of Myrtle Beach passed away on August 27, 2023 surrounded by family. Maureen was born on June 25, 1955 in Rutland, VT, the daughter of the late Charles and Doreen (Cain) Paul. She graduated from Otter Valley Union High School and received her nursing degree from Castleton University. She worked as a nurse for the State of Vermont for 30 years, retiring in 2005. She then moved to Myrtle Beach where she loved the warm weather, the ocean, and golfing. Her family was extremely important to her. Maureen is survived by her four children and nine grandchildren. Jason Rappeno of Mendon (Alex and Ian), Nicholas/Wendy Rappeno of Pensacola (Andrew, Jacob, and Zachary), Heather/Chad Daniels of Myrtle Beach (Katelyn and Brycen) and Laurie Rappeno of Myrtle Beach (Hailey and Connor). She is also survived by her former husband Kenneth Rappeno also from Myrtle Beach, one sister Kathy Rainville of Florida and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Laurie became her caretaker as her illness progressed and went above and beyond caring for her. There will be no calling hours and a private service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers you can donate to the American Cancer Society.
