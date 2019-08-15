Maureen T. Dauphinais April 22, 1926 - August 8, 2019 DUNEDIN, Fla. — Maureen Dauphinais, of Dunedin, passed away surrounded by her family on Aug. 8, 2019, at the age of 93. Beloved mother of Caroline Pepin and husband Alfred (deceased), of The Villages, Marie, of Dunedin, Joseph and wife Debra, of Rutland, Vermont, Denyse and husband Thomas Davidson, of Austin, Texas, Adele Polcari and husband Martin, of Scottsdale, Arizona, Marc and wife Lucia, of Heathrow, Suzanne and husband Eric Carlson, of Reading, Massachusetts; six grandchildren and one great-granddaughter. Maureen was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph; her sister, Patricia Smith; and son-in-law, Alfred. She received her Registered Nurse degree from the University of Ottawa in 1948, and practiced nursing in Ottawa and Montreal. In her early career as a nurse, she met Joseph Dauphinais and they settled in Arnprior, Ontario, to raise their family. Joseph’s career took them to Vermont to practice medicine until relocating to Dunedin for their retirement. Maureen and Joseph spent their retirement with travel, enjoying the Florida weather and most importantly, with their family. Maureen was known for her devotion to the Catholic Church, her beautiful blue eyes, and her kind and compassionate nature. We celebrate her long and happy life. We will always remember her with love, happiness and with great affection. She lives on in the hearts who love and remember her. Funeral services were held at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, at 2 p.m. The family is especially grateful to Dr. Dani Mathew of BayCare Medical Group and the compassionate staff at Suncoast Hospice Palm Harbor. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Vincent de Paul Soup Kitchen and Suncoast Animal League.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.