Maurice A. Quesnel BRANDON — The graveside service for Maurice Adrien Quesnel, 80, who died Sept. 11, 2021, was held Saturday, Sept. 18, in Pine Hill Cemetery in Brandon. The Rev. Maurice Moreau, pastor of St. Mary's Catholic Church, officiated. Bearers were Edward and Adam Hough, Fred Wood, Joseph Jankosky, Patrick Noonan and Gary Stanley. Military honors were accorded by Brandon American Legion Post #55 led by Sgt. at Arms Robert Gearwar. Chaplain Burt Reynolds delivered a Legionaries Service. The American flag was presented to the widow by Vermont Army National Guard Sgt. Maynard. A reception followed at the family home. Arrangements were by Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon.
