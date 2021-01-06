Maurice Doucette rites MOUNT HOLLY — The funeral service for Maurice Doucette, who died Dec. 27, 2020, was held Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, at Church of the Annunciation in Ludlow. The Rev. Thomas Mosher was celebrant. The eulogy was provided by Mark Monty. The organist and vocalist was Jacob McLaughlin. Bearers were Joe Hammond, Bernard Stewart, Don Richardson, Dick Tilton, Bob Snarski, Art Krueger and Paul Nevin. Burial will be at a later date in St. Joseph’s Cemetery in West Warwick, Rhode Island. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital. Local arrangements are by Aldous Funeral Home in Rutland.
